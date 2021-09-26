Tornado Price Tops $55.17 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.17 or 0.00127462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $331,036.24 and approximately $418.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00103418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00132205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,255.14 or 0.99929784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.93 or 0.06960594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.88 or 0.00762101 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

