OKB (OKB) Hits Market Cap of $826.48 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. OKB has a market capitalization of $826.48 million and approximately $853.23 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $13.77 or 0.00031823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044199 BTC.

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

