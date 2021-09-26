Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.42. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. 517,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.