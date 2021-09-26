Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report $464.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.39 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.93. The company had a trading volume of 410,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,561. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.92.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

