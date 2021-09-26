CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 66,119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $135,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.49. 2,005,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average is $318.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

