Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $589,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.92. 1,060,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.46 and its 200 day moving average is $473.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

