Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

THNPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

OTCMKTS THNPF remained flat at $$14.84 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.