Lossless (LSS) Market Cap Tops $4.24 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $600,505.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00102971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00133189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,485.03 or 1.00284569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.36 or 0.07046235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00762977 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

