-$0.17 EPS Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PNT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,536. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.