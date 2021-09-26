The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,998 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 896,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,188,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $19.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,844.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,768.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2,469.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,407.68 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

