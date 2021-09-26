Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOZ shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Beacon Securities cut shares of Marathon Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.11. 111,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a market cap of C$755.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

