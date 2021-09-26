COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings of ($1.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

CMPS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 161,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $425,000. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

