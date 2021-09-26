Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $20.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $20.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $19.57 and the highest is $21.12. AutoZone posted earnings of $18.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $96.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $108.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in AutoZone by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $7.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1,694.83. 218,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,603.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,499.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

