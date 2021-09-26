BELLUS Health’s (BLU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

Shares of BLU stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.03. 244,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

