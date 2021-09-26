Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,487 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $40,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $294.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,569. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.92 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

