Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $3,163.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00132083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,427.94 or 1.00373090 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.79 or 0.07069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.60 or 0.00759484 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

