Brokerages Set Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Target Price at GBX 2,433.33

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AML. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,926.50 ($25.17). 141,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,206. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,940.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,953.12. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 940 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In related news, insider Natalie Massenet purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

