Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 389,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

