Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 104,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,648. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

