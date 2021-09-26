Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post sales of $469.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.16 million to $488.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,982. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

