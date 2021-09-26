Constitution Capital LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

