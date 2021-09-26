Ninety One UK Ltd Has $455.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 585,597 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $455,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $1,837,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.08. 31,997,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,854,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.89. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

