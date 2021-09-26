Unistake Tops One Day Volume of $77,225.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $77,225.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00102971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00133189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,485.03 or 1.00284569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.36 or 0.07046235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00762977 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

