Telos Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Telos has a market cap of $185.48 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

