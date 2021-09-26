Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price at $43.25

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cowen by 235.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cowen by 187.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cowen stock remained flat at $$34.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 191,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

