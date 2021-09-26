$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.74. 1,796,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,782. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

