The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $822.73 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,205,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,371 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $822,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after purchasing an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

