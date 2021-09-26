Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

POAHY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 153,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.55. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Porsche Automobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

