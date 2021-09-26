Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 7,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

