Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,844.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,407.68 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,768.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,469.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

