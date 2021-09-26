bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $55.22 or 0.00126997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $993,980.53 and $153,604.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00131484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

