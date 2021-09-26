Dynamic Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,482.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.49 or 0.07054598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00351385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.93 or 0.01191143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00109643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00553372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00543430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00303102 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

