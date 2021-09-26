API3 Achieves Market Cap of $124.51 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $124.51 million and $6.21 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00007954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00131484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

