First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report sales of $30.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,663. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

