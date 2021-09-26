First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will report sales of $30.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $124.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $129.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INBK traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,663. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
