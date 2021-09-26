Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. 4,148,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

