Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149,475 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $335,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 600.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.67. 1,067,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $219.92 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

