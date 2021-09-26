The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $541,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $622.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.91 and its 200 day moving average is $558.92. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.