Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,404. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

