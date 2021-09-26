Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,587,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,749,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $71.18. 15,788,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,711,418. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.