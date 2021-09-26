$63.53 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $63.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $25.19. 90,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,944. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.