Dynamite Price Tops $0.39 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $149,522.88 and approximately $129,207.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.26 or 0.00682466 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01117314 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.