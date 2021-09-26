Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Cap of $4.43 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and $207.37 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $227.40 or 0.00523840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00159640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,462,284 coins and its circulating supply is 19,497,221 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

