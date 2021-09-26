Peony Market Cap Tops $6.12 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $12,181.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 28,833,943 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

