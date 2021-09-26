Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 700 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.