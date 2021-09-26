Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

