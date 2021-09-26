Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.18 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

