Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.18 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average of $247.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

