Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $209,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

