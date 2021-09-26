Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

