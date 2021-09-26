Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

IWB traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $250.11. 572,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average is $239.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $179.66 and a twelve month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

